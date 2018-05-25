Trophy time for Whitby Maroons’ promoted stars

The night before their stunning promotion to Durham Northumberland Division One, Whitby Rugby Club held its annual presentation dinner at the White Leys clubhouse.

Over 60 players past and present attended and speakers were second-team manager Rob Reed first-team coach Steve Allen and the MC for the night was Daryl Grason.

The club reflected on what had been a great season, but somewhat unusually with the promotion deciding game the next day, it was a more low-key occasion than usual, with the dedicated first-team squad choosing not to drink any alcohol the night before their game.

An excellent three-course meal was provided by Miriam Reed and prizes for the auction and raffle were provided by Jewsons.

The players award winners on the night were:

1st Team Player of Year - David Bland

1st Team Most Tries - Sam Webster (21 tries)

1st Team Most Improved - Nathen Kaz

Whitby Gazette Man of the Match - Conner Clements (5)

1st Team Players Player of the year - Conner Clements

2nd Team Player of Year - Sam Porter

2nd Team Most Improved - Sam Wilson

2nd Team Players Player - Craig Smith.

First team ties awarded were awarded to: Connor Clennan, Oliver Telfer and Richard Hare.