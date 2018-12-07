Tour de Yorkshire - details of the Bridlington to Scarborough route

The Tour de Yorkshire race is coming back to the Yorkshire coast next year - and this is where you can see the spectacle.



Stage three will cover a 132km route from Bridlington to Scarborough on Saturday, May 4 - and day two of the women's race will follow the same route on the same day.

The Tour de Yorkshire in Scarborough

It leaves Bridlington and heads out of town on the A165 up to the Dotterel roundabout.

The field then goes to Hunmanby, Flixton, Cayton, Seamer, East Ayton and Hackness.

The first climb is the Cote de Silpho and then there is a sprint at Harwood Dale.

Next stops are Fylingdales and Robin Hood's Bay before another climb will test the peloton at the Cote de Hooks House Farm

After another sprint at Whitby Abbey, crowds can cheer on the cyclists Sandsend, the Cote de Lythe Bank, Ellerby Bank and Egton .

There is a third climb at the Cote de Grosmont, and after passing through Sleights, the final climb is the Cote De Ugglebarnby, before the final stretch back south along the A171 and into Cloughton and Burniston, before reaching Scarborough town centre and the sprint finish on the seafront.