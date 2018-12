Some of the world's top cyclists will be heading back to Whitby for next year's Tour de Yorkshire.



The route for next year's race was announced this morning and day three sees a 132km stage from Bridlington to Scarborough.

It will pass through the Whitby area with four climbs and two sprints for the crowds in North Yorkshire to enjoy.

See details of the full route here

The second day of the women's race will also take place on Saturday, May 4 - following the same route as the men's race.