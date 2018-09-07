Promoted Maroons kick off with Acklam agony

Whitby Maroons travelled to Acklam for their first match in Durham and Northumberland One and suffered a 76-14 defeat.

Whitby’s squad included two debutants and several players playing in different positions than last year’s promotion winning team.

The Maroons started poorly, playing straight into Acklam’s hands with a loose kicking game and poorer defensive organisation gave Acklam’s dangerous winger a chance to complete a hat-trick in the first 15 minutes.

This left the score 19-0 before Whitby could muster together a spell in possession.

When Whitby did keep the ball they looked dangerous.

Strong running from all players put Acklam’s defence on the back foot before prop-forward Nathan Kaz crashed over to put Whitby on the board and make the score 19-7.

This proved to be a mere speed bump for Acklam, who continued their dominance before ascending to a half-time lead of 38-7.

Whitby started the second half stronger with veteran Oliver Roberts providing some much-needed experience in the centres, slicing through the Acklam defence and putting winger John Hatton to score Whitby’s second try of the game.

Acklam continued their dominance scoring seemingly at will to leave the score 76-14 at full-time.

In a dismal match for Whitby, two plus points were the continuing strength the scrum, which will hopefully continue into the new season and the debuts of Sam Porter and Connor Livermore, who will go from strength-to -strength for Whitby.

The Maroons travel to Durham City on Saturday to face a side who just missed out on promotion last year, while the Harlequins kick-off their season away to Acklam.