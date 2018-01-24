Power ready to light up Whitby Pavilion

The greatest darts player of all time, Phil ‘The Power’ Taylor, is heading to the Whitby Pavilion in 2018.

Taylor is the most decorated darts player ever to step up to the oche.

He boasts 14 World Championship titles, 16 World Matchplay wins, has won the World Grand Prix on 11 occasions and has also more recently won six Premier League titles.

The Power will be joined by three other big names from the world of darts, who will provide the entertainment on Saturday May 26 when the unique atmosphere of a night at the arrows comes to Whitby Pavilion.

Current Premier League stars Simon Whitlock of Australia and Wales’ Mark Webster will join The Power, who retired from the professional tour after playing in January’s World Championship final.

Also on show will be one of the most entertaining players ever to set foot on the famous Darts walk-on - The ‘King of Bling’ Bobby George.

George is a darting great turned popular TV personality and is widely credited with being the first player to bring a sense of showbiz to the sport.

Webster is a former World champion and World Cup finalist, while Whitlock has reached the World Championship final twice and is a former European champion.

The star attraction is undisputedly Taylor - the greatest player to ever pick up a dart – who is determined to enjoy his retirement by continuing to play.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to visiting different places and meeting new people.

“I always planned to play the exhibition circuit more after over 30 years at the top of the professional game and I’m determined to enjoy it.

“Whitby is a cracking seaside town and I’m looking forward to my visit.

“It should be a really fun night but you never lose that competitive streak and I’ll be wanting to win.”

Tickets for The Sun Bets Whitby Pavilion Darts Masters on Saturday May 26 are available now via http://www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or by phoning 01947 458899.