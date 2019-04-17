Phil ‘the Power’ Taylor returns to Whitby for Night Of Darts

Legendary star of darts Phil Taylor will appear at Whitby Pavilion for the second consecutive year as a night at the arrows rolls into town.

Following the popularity of the 2018 event, 16-time World Champion Taylor will be back in action on Wednesday December 4 for a pre-Christmas darts party.

Joining the sport’s most successful player ever will be the best Australian player of all time, Simon ‘The Wizard’ Whitlock – along with Welsh stars Jonny Clayton and Jamie Lewis.

Whitlock has won several professional titles including the European Championship and is looking forward to appearing in Whitby after missing out last year.

“I had to pull out last year after being in the original line-up and was gutted so I’m really excited about being part of the show in December,” said Whitlock.

“I was grateful for the players that came in to replace me and they told me what a fabulous night it was and that the crowd were fantastic, so I am stoked about coming to Whitby”.

“I’m sure we will put on another great show. Nothing beats a night at the darts for an evening out.”

Tickets for A Night At The Darts: Whitby are available now via Whitby Pavilion’s box office: 01947 458899 or by visiting www.whitbypavilion.co.uk