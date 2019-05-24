Morrison ton steers Staithes to Staxton success

A swashbuckling 105 from Chris Morrison guided Staithes to a 32-run win at home to Staxton that saw them leap to the summit of the Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division.

Chris Morrison cracked six sixes and 11 fours on his way to three figures as Staithes posted 243-9, Jeff Morrison adding 53 and Richard Ward 29 for the hosts.

Dan Outhart led the Staxton attack with 3-48, while Richard Flinton and Andy Holtby took two wickets apiece.

Rob Pinder was in fine form with the bat in Staxton’s reply as he hammered the ball to all parts of the Staithes ground on his way to 127, smashing seven sixes and 10 fours in his superb knock.

He was handed support by Chris Dove, until he was out lbw to Chris Morrison just one run shy of his half-century on 49.

Only one other Staxton batsman made it to double figures as they fell to 211 all out in 40.3 overs.

Jeff Morrison claimed 3-39 and Simon Bowes grabbed 3-50 and there was a wicket apiece for Chris Morrison and Richard Barritt.

Mulgrave cruised to a 121-run victory at home to promoted Brompton in Division One.

Chris Knight crashed six fours as he top-scored with 56 in Mulgrave’s 220 all out.

Eli Sheean (35), Martin Thistle (31) and Kieran Noble (28) all added to the Mulgrave tally.

Anosh George did his best with the ball for Brompton as he claimed figures of 5-42 from his 10-over spell, while Tom Fletcher-Varey took 2-18 and Ross Triffitt and Pete Webster also chipped in with a wicket each.

Only Thomas Bruce managed to make it into double figures with the bat for Brompton in reply as they were all out for just 99, Bruce making 45 of those runs.

Aussie ace Sheean (3-33), Craig Thompson (2-21), Joe Hinchliffe (2-27) and Andrew Thompson (2-16) did the damage with the ball for victors Mulgrave.

Fylingdales grabbed the tightest of wins, as they beat Wykeham by just one run.

Dales made their way to 176, with Ben Hogarth cracking nine fours and two sixes in his 75, while Dylan Humble added 36.

Wykeham made the best possible start with Tom Poor posting 75 and Kasey Clegg chipping in with 47.

Chris Hurworth took 3-62 at the top of the innings though, before 3-6 from Trafford Newman, including that key final wicket, made sure Wykeham dropped agonisingly short.

Daniel Taylor was the star man as he hit 81 playing on loan for Folkton & Flixton 3rds in their win against Mulgrave 2nds in Division Three.

Mulgrave posted 169 all out, Chris Spenceley hitting 45 and Nick Gibson 28 as Reece Wilson took 4-35 and Boyes and Alex Potter grabbed two wickets each.

Forge Valley man Taylor, 14-years-old, crashed eight sixes and six fours in his unbeaten 81 as Flixton made it to 174-7, Freddie Gunning making 32 and Jamie Thistleton adding 29.

Ben Duell and Cam Fox took two wickets each.

Jos Storr bagged five wickets to guide Grosmont to their first Beckett League victory against Muston.

Grosmont posted 186 all out, Gary Summerson top-scoring with 56 and Chris Pickering adding 51 as Gary Hanson took 4-46 and Matthew Hall-Atkinson 3-42.

Hall-Atkinson then crashed 11 fours and a six on his way to 67, but Storr bagged 5-43 and Anthony Clarkson and Chris Pickering took two wickets each to ensure Muston fell just eight runs short on 178 all out.

Ravenscar’s match against Filey 2nds was off due to fog.

John Nelson was unfortunate to be on the losing side as his incredible 6-5 wasn’t enough to prevent Ravenscar 2nds losing to Sherburn 2nds in Division Four.

Jordon Wharton smashed 78 of Sherburn’s 118 all out as Nelson did the damage with the ball, Jon Murrell also taking two wickets.

Ravenscar fell 16 runs short in reply though, Ash Oldroyd taking 3-20 and Leah Dobson, Robin Worthy and Brian Garbutt taking two wickets each.