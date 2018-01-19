Mixed emotions for Emily after hitting 10 goals for Whitby Ladies

It was certainly a case of mixed emotions for Whitby Hockey Club hot-shot Emily Webster as her side hammered Durham on Saturday.

The striker tormented the visiting Durham rearguard, scoring a sensational 10 goals in their 14-0 victory, only to suffer a broken finger and be forced off prematurely.

Whitby won their game at a canter, Lisette Vincent-Jones hammering a brace and Dani Halley also scoring.

Webster, who is now likely to miss out for several weeks with her injury, told the Whitby Gazette: “To score 10 myself was a great achievement.

“I have scored eight in one game before, but this was even better. I was really happy that we won 14-0.”

Webster has taken her tally for the season past 30, but could be on the sidelines for a number of weeks now.

“I’m gutted I can’t play for a few weeks, I love hockey and to not be able to play is a big disappointment for me,” she added.