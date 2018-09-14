Miserable start rumbles on for Maroons with Durham drubbing

Whitby Maroons travelled to Durham City on Saturday to face a team who narrowly missed out on promotion last year and suffered a 69-5 defeat.

The Maroons started well, holding a strong defensive line and making life difficult for Durham in front of a large home crowd.

However, as Whitby are quickly finding out at this level, any mistake will be capitalised on and within 15 minutes they were 21-0 down following three errors.

Whitby grew into the game, making ground and threatening the Durham line, but failing to capitalise on their pressure and Durham added two more tries before half-time to make the score 33-0.

Whitby started the second half in a similar way to the first half with their determination holding on and keeping the scoreline down.

Durham found a way to unlock the tired Whitby defence and capitalised late on to extend the score to 69-0 before John Hatton crossed from a well-worked move to make the final score 69-5.

Whitby Harlequins put up a good fight against their Acklam counterparts, losing out 31-21 away in a rollercoaster of a match. The returning Liam Swalwell looked impressive.

Both teams are at home this week.

The Maroons host Gateshead and Harlequins welcome Redcar, kick-off is 3pm all spectators are welcome.