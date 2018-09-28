Maroons' miserable start continues with Novocastrians defeat

Whitby Maroons travelled to Newcastle on Saturday to face Novocastrians in the hope of recording their first win of the Durham/Northumberland One season.

Whitby started well, keeping the ball and pressurising Novocastrians before handing Stu Gregson a chance to kick a penalty and make the score 3-0.

A mistake from the kick off let Novocastrians take the lead at 7-3, and the hosts scored again twice in quick succession to make the score 21-3 without Whitby touching the ball.

The travelling Maroons eventually got their powerful scrum going, pushing Novocastrians backwards at a rate of knots, with one scrum from the five-metre line Whitby marched over the line and Justin Mayne touched down from the back for 21-10.

Whitby’s mistakes again let Novocastrains score before half-time to leave the score 28-10 in the favour of the home side.

The Maroons turned around playing with the elements of Novocastrian pitch in their favour.

Whitby started well, putting pressure on the Novocastrians attack before Mayne intercepted a loose pass to score his second try under the posts to put the score at 28-17 and give the away side hope of a comeback.

Whitby then went to pieces, failing to keep hold of the ball and giving Novocastrians chances to score.

Although Whitby were valiant in defence, their failure to keep hold of the ball allowed hosts Novocastrians to pressure the Maroons line, eventually running away with the 54-17 victory.

Whitby will hope to enjoy better fortunes at home to South Shields Westoe at home on Saturday as they look to move away from the foot of the Durham Northumberland One table.

The Whitby Harlequins lost heavily to a dominant Billingham outfit by a 58-7 scoreline.

Euan Camm played well and Gareth Coverdale scored a converted try for the Harlequins.