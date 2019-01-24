Maroons mauled at South Shields

Whitby RUFC Maroons travelled to South Shields Westoe on Saturday searching for a win but suffered a 97-0 hammering.

Instead the travelling Maroons suffered a heavy defeat in a game where everything went wrong.

From the off Shields put Whitby on the back foot with their strong kicking and clever use of the ball, which the Maroons seemed powerless to stop and by half-time they were already heavily beaten.

Whitby turned around and controlled the ball for the opening 15 minutes, but Shields soon regained control and ran in try after try to push the final score out 97-0 to complete a miserable day for Whitby, where the only positive was Liam Swalewell’s debut at second row.

The Maroons will look to turn their fortunes around at home to Hartlepool Rovers, while the Harlequins travel to Seaton Carew.

On Monday Whitby RUFC lost ex-player, steward and current president George Heward after a long fight against cancer.

Heward was a dedicated member of the club with his infectious laugh and boundless enthusiasm, he will be missed by all at Whitby Rugby Club.