Maroons have to battle back to seal 25-25 draw at Ashington

Whitby Maroons travelled to Ashington on Saturday in expectation of a keenly-contested battle and came away with a 25-25 draw.

Visitors Whitby started brightly, pinning Ashington back into their 22.

Eventually Whitby were given a chance to take the lead through a Stu Gregson penalty kick, after an appeal for a try from John Hatton was turned down due to the referee being unsighted, leaving the score 3-0 to the travelling Maroons.

Whitby were soon on the front foot again with Justin Mayne making a break through the Ashington defence before seeming to ground the ball.

However, again the referee was unsighted, allowing Ashington to clear their lines and come away unscathed.

Shortly afterwards a breakdown in Whitby’s defensive line allowed Ashington to burst through and take a 7-3 lead.

From the kick-off Whitby failed to clear their lines and the resulting penalty from Ashington was kicked successfully, making the score 10-3 at half-time.

Whitby turned round at half-time and started brightly, controlling the game and putting pressure on Ashington.

Eventually second-row Luke Brown bundled over to make the score 11-10 to Whitby.

From this score both teams seemed to throw caution to the wind.

At points Ashington would gain the upper hand, pushing Whitby back towards their line.

Whitby were struggling to get out and eventually the home side’s pressure told.

Ashington’s strong winger burst over in the corner to make the score 15-11 to the home side.

From the score, Whitby responded well, with Sam Webster running an outside arc to put Whitby ahead 18-15.

Ashington came on strong, putting pressure on Whitby, who again wilted with Ashington scoring a converted try and a penalty in quick succession to put them ahead 25-18.

Whitby showed great resilience and calmness under pressure, retaining possession well and forcing mistakes from Ashington.

Luke Brown crossed the line for a try which Stu Gregson converted to draw the scores level at 25-25 from a scrappy game.