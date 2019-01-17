Maroons edged out by Novocastrians

Whitby Maroons hosted Novocastrians on Saturday in the hope of securing their first league win of 2019 in Durham Northumberland One.

Hosts Whitby started playing against the elements, making kicking impossible, so most of the first half was to be played in Whitby’s territory.

The match started as expected with Whitby defending strongly and Novocastrians making the most of the elements.

Eventually Novocastrians’ pressure told and they edged into the lead with two quick tries helping them open up a 12-0 lead going into half-time in what was a very even half where neither side asserted themselves.

Whitby turned around looking the make the advantage of the wind count, however Novocastrians’ pace caused them problems out wide, with the visitors scoring two fast breakaway tries to push the score to 24-0 in the first 10 minutes of the half.

Home side Whitby responded well, controlling the ball, pushing the Novocastrians side back towards their try-line.

After a long period of possession, second row Ben Wallace crashed over for his first try for Whitby.

Shortly after that, veteran Oliver Roberts waltzed his way over the line to close the gap for Whitby Maroons.

Despite their two tries and second-half efforts, the Maroons ran out of time and the final score was 24-12 in favour of visiting Novocastrians.

Whitby will be disappointed to have got nothing out of a match which they could have expected more.

The Maroons travel to South Shields Westoe this weekend as they look to try and close the gap on second-from-bottom Ponteland, who are currently five points clear of them at the foot of the Durham Northumberland One league standings.

Whitby then play host to Hartlepool Rovers on Saturday January 26.

A rest week follows before a very difficult trip to table-toppers Northern on Saturday February 9.

Whitby Harlequins were soundly beaten by Richmondshire 2nds 70-17 with new signing Lew Hutton impressing.