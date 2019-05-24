Jacobs century steers Whitby 2nds to a winning draw with Bishop Auckland

Alfie Jacobs cracked 115 to help guide Whitby 2nds to a winning draw against Bishop Auckland 2nds in Division Three of the North Yorkshire South Durham League.

Auckland won the toss and stuck Whitby into bat first, a decision that backfired as Jacobs hammered two sixes and 14 fours on his way to a superb 115 that helped steer the hosts to 245-4 from their 40 overs.

Skipper Lewis Brearley added 54 to help his side to a formidable total, while Joe Crowther and Oliver Roberts finished on 19 and 16 not out respectively.

Jacobs then turned his attentions to the ball as he opened up after the tea interval, taking 2-22 from a seven-over spell.

Ricky Hall grabbed 2-16 from his eight overs, but despite a wicket apiece from James Fawcett and Mark Jackson, Bishop Auckland hung on to finish their 40 overs on 136-6, Steven Taylor unbeaten on 43.

Brearley’s men will be looking to build on their 16-point haul this weekend when they travel to Marske 2nds.

The 2nds currently lie in sixth place in the Division Three standings.

Whitby 1sts suffered an eight-wicket defeat on the road at Bishop Auckland in Division One.

Auckland skipper Scott Oldfield won the toss and stuck Whitby into bat, a decision that paid off as the visitors were restricted to 151-8 from their 39 overs reduced due to rain.

Only skipper Will Donald (31) and Finlay Morris (34) managed to get going with the bat as several batsmen got to double figures and failed to capitalise.

The hosts’ reply was emphatic as skipper Oldfield remained unbeaten on 65 with support Danny Hardaker adding 41 as they cruised to 152-2 in 34.2 overs.

Whitby 1sts are back on home soil this weekend when they welcome struggling Blackhall to the Turnbull Ground.

Donald’s men will be looking to move back up to the promotion mix-up with a positive result this weekend after dropping down to sixth spot.

Whitby 3rds sealed a seven-wicket success at home against Marske 3rds in the Sunday Conference South.

Will Richardson starred with the ball for the hosts as he claimed figures of 4-18 from his four overs to help ensure Marske were all out for 141 in 27 overs.

Chris Hurworth bagged 2-22 and Jack Cairns and Lewis Brearley both chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Ben Braim then led the Whitby reply with a 44 that included one six and six fours.

Jack Lyth added a helpful 23 before Brearley (37no) and Hurworth (14no) finished the job off for Whitby.

Skipper Richardson’s men are currently fifth in their league standings, but face a tricky tie at home to table-toppers Marton 3rds this Sunday afternoon.