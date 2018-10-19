Improving Maroons slip to defeat at Rovers

Whitby Maroons travelled to Hartlepool Rovers in the hope of hunting down their first league win in Durham Northumberland One, but they slipped to a 45-20 loss.

Whitby started against the wind and struggled to adapt, Rovers crossing first to make the score 7-0.

The away side came back strongly, controlling possession and dictating the state of play for the majority of the half with winger Connor Clements and flanker Anth Craig looking particularly strong, eventually the pressure told and Stu Gregson crossed to peg the score back to 7-5.

Hartlepool struck back quickly to make the score 12-5 at half-time .

Whitby turned around to play with the wind hoping to maintain the pressure, but after a sin-binning for persistent offending Whitby suffered a horrid 10-minute spell conspiring to concede 26 points to push the match out of reach.

Whitby re-grouped and kicked a penalty to reduce the deficit, before Jack Braithwaite bundled over to make the final score 45-20.