HOCKEY: Whitby hammer 14 goals past Durham City

Whitby Ladies hammered in 14 goals in their first game of the year at home against Durham City.

The ladies started the match keeping possession, making fast and accurate passes with good movement on and of the ball.

Whitby utilised the back-passes and changed the direction of play, making Durham work hard.

The defence took hit-outs quickly and into space, while the midfield and attackers worked well together to send the ball to Whitby’s attacking zone.

The first half saw Whitby in an 8-0 lead, Emily Webster scoring five, Lisette Vincent-Jones two and Dani Halley one.

Going into the second half with confidence, Whitby didn’t give Durham any room to play.

Whitby won several short corners, which were taken with speed and accuracy.

Their defence kept a strong formation clearing any ball that came into their area.

The final whistle blew with a final score of 14-0 to Whitby, Webster having smashed in another five to take her tally to 10 and Vincent-Jones added her third to complete a hat-trick.

Thank you to club sponsor, the Dolphin Hotel for their support with match fees.

Danby Ladies travelled to Norton on Saturday and collected a 5-0 win.

Danby were attacking well, passing the ball sharply and Chloe Wilson managed to open the scoring.

This was soon followed by Leonie Crowther and Laura Anderson-Cornforth scoring, bringing the score to 3-0 at half-time.

Danby were happy with the way things were going, but knew they had to concentrate in order to keep their lead.

Emma Foster saw an opportunity to carry the ball down the right wing and was successful on many occasions.

Captain Katie Hodgson was having a brilliant game in defence.

After picking up numerous rebounds, Anderson-Cornforth was determined to score again, and was successful in gaining another goal in the second half, making it 4-0.

Danby’s final goal of the match was scored by Nikki Graham, who went on a mazy run, driving the ball forward round numerous players.

Graham was Danby’s player of the match as she battled hard throughout.

Danby then played away to South Shields on Sunday and claimed a 6-2 win.

Danby were carrying the ball down the pitch using a triangular formation.

All players were showing confidence in the D and this resulted in goals from Lauren Tindall, Chloe Wilson, Kath Hogarth and Leonie Crowther and Anderson-Cornforth, who scored two.

Kath Hogarth has come back strongly, displaying many skills including lifted passes to our forward players.

Leonie Crowther showed confidence with the ball throughout the game, dribbling into the D and passing accurately to other members of the team.

This led to her being named player of the match after a great weekend with lots to celebrate for Danby.