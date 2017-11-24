HOCKEY: Storr smashes in dramatic late winner against Durham

Whitby Hockey Club’s ladies played top-of-the-league Durham University 4ths and sealed a dramatic 2-1 win after a last-gasp goal.

The Ladies were unfortunately defeated by another Durham University team the previous week, therefore they were unsure what to expect.

The game began with both teams pressing hard and utilising the back pass to change direction of the ball.

The game was fast-paced and passing was very accurate, making it hard to intercept balls.

The first half saw Whitby defend several short corners, the ladies were calm and collected and confidently defended their goal.

Meanwhile, the forwards were giving their best efforts to score from the short-corners they had been awarded.

Captain Dani Halley fired some very hard shots at Durham’s goals but these were defended well by the goalkeeper.

The half time score was 0-0.

The second half continued to be a battle for both teams to receive the ball as passing was kept very tight.

Natasha Kent was making some great runs down the right wing, enabling play to be kept in Whitby’s attacking zone.

With 10 minutes of play left and the score still locked at 0-0, Emily Webster picked up the ball in Whitby’s attacking area and fed the ball to Lisette Vincent-Jones to score Whitby’s first goal.

With everything to fight for and time running out, Durham equalised the score making the last two minutes of play very intense.

Zara Noble continued to make tremendous tackles and fed the ball down Whitby’s right wing, where Millie Storr found an opening in the attacking zone and scored the winner for Whitby with only seconds remaining.

A club spokesperson said: “It was a great game and kept all the spectators on their toes.

“Thank you to all who came to support the ladies and our club sponsor the Dolphin Hotel, the support is much appreciated.”

Webster was Whitby’s player of the match.