Goal machine Webster hits four in Whitby win

Whitby Ladies played their last game of the year at home against Gateshead and collected a 5-2 win as the prolific Emily Webster scored four.

Despite the cold weather both teams were eager to play and fight for the points that were on offer.

The game started off with both teams passing accurately and posting up to the ball well, ensuring the game was kept safe due to the icy conditions.

Whitby kept their press tight and left Gateshead little room to play with on their hit-outs.

Zara Noble grafted well with centre midfielder Dani Halley, the pair worked together to change the ball direction and drive towards Whitby’s attacking zone.

Lisette Vincent-Jones saw Webster in good position in their attacking zone and from a rebounded shot Whitby gained their first goal of the game.

The tempo of the game increased and so did the accuracy of passing, left defender Jessica Hogarth was making some fantastic passes down the wing to Danielle Walker, who was skilfully able to work her way around Gateshead players to drive the ball forwards again.

Whitby scored their second goal as Jaz Parkes jumpedon the end of a rebound shot and fired past the visiting goalkeeper.

Gateshead were pressing hard and firing some hard shots at goalkeeper Kirsty Dixon and the defence were tremendously unlucky that two goals were let in leaving the half-time score 2-2.

The second half continued at a fast pace, the play was becoming very strong down the right attack and Natasha Kent posted up to every ball she was given, allowing Webster to receive the ball and put Whitby another two goals up, the top-scorer completing her treble in the process.

With Whitby now two goals up, Gateshead were tiring, they won several short corners which were brilliantly defended by Whitby, Siobhan Robinson found herself on the floor heroically fending off any further goals being scored.

Dani Braithwaite was also dedicated to defending Whitby’s goal, supported goalkeeper Dixon and cleared balls back up the right-winger Millie Storr, who drove the ball forwards.

After hard battling the ladies were able to carry the ball back to Whitby’s attacking zone, where Webster finished off the scoresheet with her fourth and her side’s fifth of the day.

Whitby’s defence were able to defend the last few short corners awarded preventing Gateshead another score and the final score was 5-2 to the hosts.

It was a fantastic game to end the season.

The club wish to thank everyone who has supported the squad.

Whitby have finished the year top of the league and hope to remain there for the second half of the season when they get back into action in 2018.