Fantastic Fox nets MVP honour

A Whitby basketball star has earned a prestigious award in the Durham Basketball League.

Ben Fox, 16, plays for the Teesside Lions and was awarded the Durham League Division Three (Most Valuable Player) of the Season.

Fox played for the Lions C Team and this was a coming of age for the 16-year-old.

He had to compete against experienced and talented players not only in the rest of the senior men’s league, but also against the Lions B team and even within his own team, and with so many good players around the league this is high praise.

Fox averaged over 30 points and 20 rebounds per game and head coach and team-mate of Fox this season, James Thomson was full of praise for the talented forward:

He said: “Ben has been with us for two years now and arrived as a very raw player.

“His dedication to training is inspiring and this has helped him become the best player in the league.

“From a playing perspective, as a point guard looking to create, there is nothing better than having a player like Ben who has learned to make the right cuts at the right time.

“He has not only helped himself, but also helped make me look good.”