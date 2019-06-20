Danby Ladies hit top form on Caribbean Birthday Tour

Danby Hockey Club Ladies organised a special Caribbean ‘Birthday Tour’ to celebrate some landmark birthdays for three of their players.

Catherine Adamson, club chair, said: “We organised a the tour to celebrate some big birthdays for players. It was Katie Hodgson’s 21st, Christine Tarrant’s 40th and Louise Dowson’s 50th, as well as the club’s 30th anniversary.

“Visiting former Danby player Bryony Platt in Grand Cayman where she has been settled for 11 years and plays regular hockey seemed like an attractive prospect.

“Our visit coincided with the annual tournament where Jamaica visit Cayman to play two days of hockey, as well as carnival weekend.”

“We took a squad of 12, aged between 17 and 56. We had a wonderful time with fun, rum, snorkelling, swimming with stingrays, seeing sea turtles hatch and hockey.

“The tournament was covered on local television in Cayman as we played great hockey (even in 36c heat) and helped Jamaica to win the Alex Horner stick.”

Danby are competing in the Durham Clubs League Summer League on Thursday evenings, fielding two teams.

They meet for a fun junior session on Tuesdays from 6-7pm at Danby (weather permitting). All are welcome.

The team enjoyed a fulfilling and successful 2018/19 winter season, despite initial worries over their promotion to Division One.

Adamson added: “We had an encouraging start to the season, winning the league runners-up plate in a tense final against Redcar.

“Boosted by our victory, we continued the season with enthusiasm and determination, facing stronger teams but still enjoying our game and growing in confidence.”

Danby’s campaign finished on a high with a 3-2 win over Gateshead, helping to secure a respectable seventh-placed finish in the DCL’s top flight.

“Aside from our senior team, our junior section is blossoming with Danby youngsters growing in ability and confidence. They are committed and enthusiastic and should all be very proud of their progress,” Adamson continued.

“The club would like to thank Alan Larder for umpiring and Karen Sanderson for coaching as well as our generous sponsors, Ivor & Val Homer of The Hart Inn, Sandsend.

“Thursday evening training will recommence in September at Caedmon astro (Juniors 6-7pm, 14+ 7-8pm). All are welcome, first session is free.”