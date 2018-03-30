Danby Ladies grab win and draw in away double-header

Danby Ladies travelled to take on Stokesley 3rds, their rivals at the top of the league with both sides hunting down the league title.

The visitors took control for the first part of the half, having a lot of the possession, Rrin Hodgson making successful runs down the left.

Stokesley were defending well and making it difficult to get shots away, meaning scores were locked at 0-0 heading into the break.

The second half saw Stokesley up the tempo, but Danby’s defence worked well under a lot of pressure, Emma Foster clearing from the right of defence and Christine Tarrant also solid on the left.

Nikki Graham had an outstanding game in the centre of their defence, using her pace to close down Stokesley attacks and her determination to be first out on short corners, making her the well-deserved player of the match.

Danby finished with attacks and shorts corners that were failed to be converted meaning the final score was 0-0.

In their second match of the weekend, Danby travelled to Darlington on Sunday.

As Darlington have a lot of young players, Danby were aware that their pace with tired legs may be an issue.

Danby played an attacking game with four up-front.

Emily Dowson and Kathryn Hogarth were working well in the centre and Laura Anderson-Cornforth used her pace to run down the right and fire a dangers ball across the goal.

Lauren Tindall then timed her run perfectly, firing Danby ahead.

Shortly after with Danby playing two at the back, Darlington were quick to break and equalised.

Danby regained possession and Erin Hodgson went on a solo run down the right and fired in a great strike to put Danby ahead 2-1.

Darlington didn’t give up and put another long ball into Danby’s defensive area.

Keeper Catherine Adamson made a good save, but Darlington were quickest to the rebound for 2-2.

Ten minutes later a great cross from Emma Foster found Chloe Sisson, who laid the ball off to Anderson-Cornforth to place the ball in the bottom right for a 3-2 lead.

Chloe Wilson made a strong run down the left, turning well to create space and slotted the ball through the defence to Anderson-Cornforth, who was unmarked and made it 4-2 and bringing the three points to Danby.

Christine Tarrant had an excellent game in defence and was joint player of the match with Emily Dowson.

Whitby Ladies played Richmond away in a critical game for their hopes of promotion and won 7-1.

The ladies took a strong squad as their previous games against the opposition have been close.

Richmond are a strong team and kept a lot of the possession of the ball in the first half, Whitby were staying in a tight formation and keeping Richmond out of their defensive zones.

Dani Braithwaite bravely stepped out of position and went into goal for the team, she was confidently making strong saves, only conceding one goal.

Whitby found themselves 3-1 up in the first half, with one goal scored by Lisette Vincent-Jones and two by Emily Webster.

The second half again saw Richmond making strong accurate passes and keeping possession of the ball.

However, Whitby were able to make some long runs, using the width of the pitch and were able to finish their scoring with a further four goals.

Two more came from Webster, Vincent-Jones grabbed another and a final goal came through right-winger Natasha Kent.

Whitby’s midfielders worked very well with the defence to make it possible for the forwards to finish the scoring.

This 7–1 win puts Whitby Ladies in a very strong position with only one game left of their season against Gateshead.