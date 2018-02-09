Danby edge to hard-fought win at home to Stokesley

Danby Ladies hosted Stokesley 2nds and came away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory thanks to Chloe Wilson’s solitary strike.

Stokesley were attacking hard and Danby found themselves playing a very defensive game for the full first half, but managed to hold firm.

Danby’s defenders were not letting the pressure get to them and were consistently tackling the Stokesley players and denying the visiting side strikes on their goal.

Goalkeeper Catherine Adamson was having a brilliant game, clearing the ball out to the Danby wings and away from danger.

Christine Tarrant was covering the left hand side, ensure no one got past her.

Katie Hodgson had a difficult job at times in the centre, trying to decide whether to tackle the player or mark the other attacking player.

Hodgson was ably supported by Emily Dowson, who formed a strong partnership throughout the contest.

During the second half Stokesley again had the majority of the possession, however Danby were starting to find their feet.

With some great passing from the Danby midfielders, the ball was fed to Chloe Wilson in the D.

With the goalkeeper down on the floor, Wilson saw her opportunity and flicked the ball into the goal and handed Danby a 1-0 lead.

Stokesley were awarded a few short corners, but they were unable to convert these into goals.

Stokesley did come close to equalising, particularly when Erin Hodgson, one of Danby’s youngest players, was forced to clear the ball off the goal line after goalkeeper Adamson had been beaten.

Erin Hodgson was awarded the player of the match award.

It was a tough game where Danby managed to stay focussed and take the crucial opportunity when it arose.

Whitby Ladies travelled to Sunderland Broom.

Knowing it was going to be a tough game, Whitby approached the game with fight and determination.

Sunderland were moving the ball around, using their set-pieces effectively and they opened the scoring with an early first goal.

Whitby were unlucky not to equalise in the first half as the hosts’ goalkeeper impressed and the half-time scoring remained at 1-0.

The second half began fast passed and saw both teams fighting hard for every ball.

With a further goal scored by Sunderland, Whitby changed their system.

Dani Halley, Lisette Vincent-Jones and Natasha Kent successfully managed to score for Whitby, but Sunderland also bagged another three goals, leaving the full-time score 4-3 to Sunderland Broom.

The ladies were disappointed with the result as they put in a huge effort.

Whitby face Durham University this weekend at home.