CHRIS HARDY: Standard of refereeing is a concern

I think we missed a trick against Nantwich Town on Saturday afternoon at the Turnbull Ground.

While you can see why they’re where they are the league table, there was something there for us on Saturday and we didn’t take advantage.

We weren’t helped out by the referee on Saturday and this is something I have been thinking about a lot recently.

I firmly believe the standard of the football at our level far outweighs the officiating.

It’s almost every game, you see teams of officials who just don’t understand the game and that’s worrying.

He didn’t do either side any favours on Saturday, but he got a big decision wrong in the second half when we should have been awarded a clear penalty when their keeper cleaned out Ashley Coffey.

Respect to these referees in that they do a thankless, difficult job, but it’s a concern when the standard is consistently so poor.

Ashley took the ball away from the keeper and then was cleaned up - the referee gave a corner, which made it even more baffling as he was nowhere near the ball. It was a mess.

It’s moments like that that turn games and make a big difference over the course of a season, and there wasn’t much between the sides on Saturday.

We now move onto a trip to Hednesford this weekend and we know what to expect from them.

We’ve played them already this season so we know what their strengths and weaknesses are.

Dan McWilliams and Jack Norton are continuing treatment this week in a bid to be fit.

We left Dave McTiernan and Cam Wilson out at the weekend, so they’ll be fresh for Hednesford, but we’ll be without Ashley Coffey, who is unavailable for selection.

I’m confident with the options we have now, that things will click into place soon, hopefully that will start Saturday