Cara called up to GB squad

Whitby’s equine ace Cara Shardlow has been called up to the Great Britain squad for their event in Bedfordshire this weekend.

Shardlow had been top of the reserve list for three weeks and got the call up to the GB squad earlier this week, much to her delight.

She will ride her trusted horse Detonator at the event at the College Equestrian Centre, Bedfordshire.

Shardlow travelled down yesterday and competes Friday and Saturday, with the top 15 going through to the music class on Sunday, where she finished 14th in last year’s event.

Shardlow (pictured right at last year’s event) said: “It’s a bit last-minute but Detonator has been going well in training and it’s his fifth time for GB, so hopefully we will be fine.

“I’ve been praying we would get to go and I’m just so excited to be representing GB again, it’s just such a special feeling cantering into the arena with the GB flag on my jacket.”

Shardlow has also qualified for the nationals on another horse, Sandonista.

She added: “I had a really good regionals in February, qualifying my younger horse Sandonista for the nationals in April at elementary music gold level.

“He came second to qualify with over 70%. We head to Hartpury in Gloucestershire for that.

“He competed there two years ago in the novice music class, tickets for the nationals are so hard to get so I’m very pleased to say the least.

“I’ve also just been given sponsorship by Millbry Hill Country Store and Horslyx again for 2018, so many thanks to them.”