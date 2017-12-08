Brown bags a brace of tries as Maroons win at Winlanton

Whitby Maroons travelled to face Winlaton Vulcans on Saturday, hoping to bounce back after two successive away defeats.

The Maroons kicked off playing against the steep slope in the first half, this enabled Winlaton to use the conditions to their advantage, pinning Whitby deep into their own half.

The visitors for their part, played poorly, uncharacteristically dropping the ball and falling off tackles, this led to Winlaton taking a 7-0 lead when their winger crossed.

Whitby didn’t respond well, continuing in the same vein as they started and picking up a yellow card in the process this lead to Winlaton moving into a 12-0 lead within 15 minutes of the start.

This spurred Whitby into life. Pressuring the hosts in with the ball and forcing mistakes in defence, as Whitby worked their way up the pitch a string of needless penalties meant that the Maroons had another player sent to the bin.

This did little to hinder the Whitby attack with full-back and kicker Stu Gregson landing two long-range penalties in quick succession to make the score 12-6 with two minutes left in the half.

Whitby were not yet finished with fly-half Sam Webster making a 60-metre break to touch down in the corner and leave the score 12-11.

The visitors turned around in the ascendancy with the conditions now in their favour and they started brightly with their mobile pack moving around their bigger counterparts, allowing second row Luke Brown to score a try to put Whitby in an 18-12 lead.

Winlaton then showed the fighting spirit they have become known for in the league.

Whitby’s chronic ill-discipline cost them again, going down to 14 men giving Winlaton a golden opportunity to take the lead, which they did with a penalty try making the score 19-18.

With just under 20 minutes left Whitby changed gears and started playing in the manner which they started the season, with Brown crossing for another try leaving the score 25-19.

Whitby continued in the ascendancy, with Winlaton having a player sent to the sin bin for the last 10 minutes, and Aaron Jones was able to cross superbly in the corner, which was converted to make the score 32-19 at full-time.

Man of the match was Brown.

Whitby Harlequins suffered a heavy defeat away to Wensleydale, however, the fact that this fixture was fulfilled is a measure of how far the Harlequins have come this season.