Leaders Filey stunned by Scalby

Filey's Premier Division title push was dented by a 37-run loss in a high-scoring contest at Scalby

Filey are still 10 points clear of second-placed Staxton but this result will give the latter hope of catching them in the final weeks of the season.

The Carr Lane side batted first and scored a superb 302-6, Adam Waugh the main man with a superb 93, while Ryan Labuschagne smashed 67, Joe Hills 52 and Daniel Gregory 51.

Jamie Gilbank struck 61 in reply for the visitors, David Brannan 49 and Tom Fitzgerald 35, but 3-60 from Peter Beard and 3-78 from Beard limited the leaders to 265-9.

Nawton Grange went run-crazy in their home game against struggling Forge Valley, Shaun Smith and Charlie Allott both smashing unbeaten centuries.

Jodie Robson (44) and Josh Grenlay (32) did the early work for Grange, but Smith hammered 118 not out and Allott 107 not out as the home side racked up a massive 363-5.

Alex Glass took 4-67 for Valley, who were then dismissed for 102 in just 19.3 overs, Tom Garbutt bagging 3-15, Gary Gibson hitting 25 for the visitors.

Staxton stayed in the title race thanks to a comfortable eight-wicket win at home to Heslerton.

Spinner Elliott Cooper bagged a superb 6-47 as the visitors were dismissed for 143, Toby Sercombe smashing a stunning 49 from just 31 balls including three sixes and five fours, Scott Brennan weighing in with 41.

Jack Pinder laid the foundations for the successful run-chase for Staxton with 59, while the third-wicket pairing of Adam Hargreaves (39no) and James Armstrong (36no) wrapped up the win.

Thornton Dale's relegation fears deepened with a loss at home to Staithes by five wickets.

Jeff Morrison bagged 5-13 from nine overs as Dale were dismissed for 67 in 33.5 overs and Brad Lewis' unbeaten 29 saw the visitors home after a few early scares.

Ebberston claimed a four-wicket win at home to Cayton thanks to a fine all-round show from Eddie Swiers.

Swiers took 4-32 and Aussie Cooper Barnes 3-34 as Cayton were dismissed for 164, Mike Dennis making 25, Tom Ward 33, Dave Walker 37 and Tom Sixsmith 28.

James Ward claimed 3-20 to keep Cayton in the game as Ebberston replied, but 42 from Swiers and 30 from Damian Readman sealed the win.

Craig Thompson hammered an excellent 91 as Mulgrave earned a four-wicket win at Seamer, despite the home side making 244.

Gregg Chadwick hammered 81 for the hosts, with Mitch Fisher adding 49, Dave Graham 30, Craig Baker 34 and Joe Tiffany 31 in their 244 all out, Thompson bagging 4-36.

The latter then fell nine runs short of a deserved ton as Mulgrave chased down the score with four wickets and two overs to spare, Arron Leeman hitting 62 and Connor Lupton 44.

Settrington secured promotion back to the top flight with a five-run Division One win at closest rivals Ganton.

Eddie Rounthwaite led the way with 61 for the visitors as they posted 156-9, Will and Robbie Bradley, as well as James Richardson, taking two wickets each.

Rounthwaite then took a crucial 4-35 and Rob Harrison 3-34 as Ganton were dismissed for 151 despite 38 from Sam Carver and 33 by Philip Elliott.

Great Habton strolled to a 77-run home win against Wykeham.

Liam Allanby hit 39 not out, Rob Featherstone 39, Doug Bentley 37 and John Lumley 35 as they made 220-5, Gareth Barnard claiming 3-29.

James Bryant struck 40 in reply, Steven Clegg adding 28 and youngster Max Lane 27, but 4-68 from Tristan Midgley and Featherstone's 3-32 saw them dismissed for 143.

Scalby 2nds were dragged closer to their drop after their 47-run loss at Brompton.

The visitors looked to be in the driving seat after dismissing high-flying Brompton for 144, Tom Fletcher-Varey hitting 30 and Kit Mcrystal 22 not out, James Ledden taking 5-42.

Ledden then also top-scored with 28, but fine bowling from Pete Webster (4-43), McCrystal (3-15) and Mike Thompson (2-12) saw Scalby skittled for just 97 runs.

Flixton 2nds boosted their chances of beating the drop with a seven-wicket win at home to Sherburn.

Craig Sanderson and Daley Wharton struck 46 apiece and Ben Simpson 40 as the visitors were dismissed for 198, Noman Shabir the top home bowler with a cracking 5-60.

Elliott Hatton's unbeaten 60 saw Flixton to victory, with Leigh Franks adding 33 and Cameron Anderson 24.

Relegated Staxton 2nds conceded their game at Cloughton.

Games played on August 11

Premier Division:

