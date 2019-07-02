World Cup semi-final heartbreak for Beth Mead and England Lionesses after USA defeat

England suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat in their FIFA Women's World Cup semi-final against the USA tonight, despite another assist for Hinderwell's Beth Mead.

The reigning world champions USA started brightly and opened up a deserved lead through Christen Press' header 10 minutes in.

Mead, handed a start on the left flank by coach Phil Neville, then repaid his faith when she whipped in a pin-point cross for Ellen White to equalise.

The USA started to re-assert their dominance however and were soon back in front when Alex Morgan headed in.

Mead's night came to an end when she was dragged off by Neville after 57 minutes.

There was huge frustration for England when White thought she'd equalised again, but it was agonisingly ruled out for offside via VAR.

The VAR cameras were needed again when White believed she was upended when well-placed to fire in for 2-2, and after taking her time to view the footage, the referee awarded a penalty.

Captain Steph Houghton, however, spurned the chance to make it 2-2 with a tame penalty that was easily saved and the USA held on for the remaining eight minutes to progress into the final, where they'll meet Sweden or Holland.