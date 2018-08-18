Wigan Athletic 2 Nottingham Forest 2

Wigan Athletic came within seconds of a deserved victory over high-flying Nottingham Forest, only to be denied by a controversial penalty in the dying seconds.

Having led through Nick Powell’s second-minute header, from Michael Jacobs’ corner, Latics were pegged back on 10 minutes when Matty Cash took advantage of a rare lapse by Sam Morsy to lash home from the edge of the box.

Wigan remained on the front foot, however, and regained the lead when Will Grigg was hauled to the ground inside the penalty area by Ben Osborn, and picked himself up to smash the spot-kick home.

But with just seconds remaining, Cash was felled in the Wigan box for what appeared to be a clear penalty.

Referee Geoff Eltringham appeared not to award it at first, leading to angry protests from the Forest players and bench, before he did eventually point to the spot.

Lewis Grabban’s spot-kick was saved by Christian Walton, but Hillal Soudani won the race to the rebound to give Forest a precious point.