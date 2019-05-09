White’s double delight at Blues awards night

Alex White was the big winner at Whitby Town’s end-of-season presentation evening, held at The Met Hotel on Saturday evening.

The big centre-half scooped the Players’ Player of the Year and the Geoff Swales Memorial Internet Player of the Year honours at the annual presentation bash.

Skipper Dale Hopson bagged the Top Goalscorer Award, while tough-tackling midfielder Adam Gell was handed the Supporters’ Player of the Year Award.

The evening also saw six Whitby Town legends inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame.

Former long-standing Blues chairman Graham Manser, retiring kit man and former player and goalkeeping coach Dennis Wheeler and Neil Hodgson were all inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame at the presentation evening.

Eddie Barker, Paul Burton and Les Scott were also added as the club’s first Hall of Famers, but couldn’t attend the awards.