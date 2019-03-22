Whitby trio grab glory at awards night

Three Whitby sports stars claimed glory at the Scarborough & District Sports Council Awards night at the Spa in Scarborough on Monday.

Cricket and football ace Daisy Stokoe won the Junior Sports Girl Under-14 award, Grace Cook, who is a swimming and athletics star, scooped the Sports Girl Under-16 award and football stalwart Tony Howard was named as the Service to Sport winner.

Grace Cook picks up her sports award from James Kirton

A delighted Stokoe, who plays football for Middlesbrough and cricket for Yorkshire, Whitby CC and Ravenscar CC, said: “I was really honoured to be nominated again and didn’t think for one moment I’d win.

“I was lucky enough to win it last year and I was up against another six really good nominations, so I was amazed when my name was read out.

“Thank you to all my coaches at Whitby, Sessay and Yorkshire as well as all my teammates. I’m really looking forward to the start of the cricket season.”