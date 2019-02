Whitby Town fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat on the road at Hyde United in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

The Blues trailed 1-0 at the break, Oladapo Olarewaju firing in at the second attempt after Jack Norton's initial save.

Hyde had to wait until the 73rd minute for their second when a corner travelled through to John McCombe at the back post.

Olarewaju's second wrapped up the scoring for the hosts and completed a miserable afternoon for Chris Hardy's men.