Whitby Town were beaten 2-0 at home against Evo-Stik Premier Division title-chasers Farsley Celtic on Monday.

The table-toppers took the lead 17 minutes in, William Hayhurst firing a free-kick into the top corner

High-flying Celtic had to wait until the 75th minute to double their lead, Nathan Cartman tapping in from a corner to seal the victory for the visitors.

Town finish their season on the road at Lancaster on Saturday.