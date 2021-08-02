Whitby Town snap up midfielder Priestley Griffiths

Priestley Griffiths has signed for Whitby Town

Griffiths played as a trialist, wearing number four, in Saturday's 4-3 win against the young Black Cats and has been snapped up by Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam.

The 25-year-old midfielder has most recently played for Blyth Spartans, following spells with Middlesbrough, Spennymoor Town, Bishop Auckland and Marske United.

He also spent time in Iceland with Íþróttabandalag Vestmannaeyja.