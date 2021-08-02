Whitby Town snap up midfielder Priestley Griffiths
Whitby Town have signed midfielder Priestley Griffiths after a man of the match performance against Sunderland under-23's.
Griffiths played as a trialist, wearing number four, in Saturday's 4-3 win against the young Black Cats and has been snapped up by Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam.
The 25-year-old midfielder has most recently played for Blyth Spartans, following spells with Middlesbrough, Spennymoor Town, Bishop Auckland and Marske United.
He also spent time in Iceland with Íþróttabandalag Vestmannaeyja.
Griffiths is the second summer signing for the Seasiders following on from Soni Fergus' arrival from Pickering Town which was confirmed ahead of the Sunderland clash.