Whitby Town snap up former Middlesbrough striker Brad Fewster from Blyth Spartans

Whitby Town have strengthened their ranks with the signing of former England Under-19s striker Brad Fewster from Blyth Spartans.

The 23-year-old has represented England at Under-16s, 17s, 18s and 19s levels, scored a hat-trick for the Under-18s against Belgium and also scored on his Under-19s debut against Germany .

Fewster started his career at Middlesbrough and was sent out for loan spells at Preston North End, York City and Hartlepool United, before going on to sign for Spennymoor Town after his release from the Riverside club.

The striker has been at Blyth Spartans in the Vanarama National League North this season, but leaves to join up with Chris Hardy’s Blues.

Hardy is delighted with the signing of Fewster.

“I’m delighted to welcome Brad to Whitby Town” said Hardy.

“The kid has great credentials and will hopefully be that fox in the box that we need and score plenty of goals for the club.”