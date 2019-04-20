Whitby Town slump to defeat at Witton Albion

Whitby Town lost 2-0 on the road at Witton Albion.

Chris Hardy's men fell behind just seven minutes in when James Foley scored from the penalty spot after he had been brought down in the box.

Town thought they had levelled on the brink of half-time as Greg Rutherford's header hit the bar, but the referee deemed the ball hadn't crossed the line and had bounced on the line.

Clearly unhappy with the first half display, Hardy dragged off Leon Scott, Callum Patton and Brad Fewster at the break, introducing Connor Smith, Dave McTiernan and Ash Coffey.

It was 2-0 to Albion on 68 minutes after Rob Hopley was played through on goal and he coolly slotted in to seal a 2-0 win for the hosts.