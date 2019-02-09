Whitby Town share the spoils with Lancaster City

Whitby Town drew 1-1 at home with Lancaster at a wind-swept Turnbull Ground.

The Blues thought they'd taken the lead 22 minutes in, but Callum Patton's effort was chalked out for offside.

Lancaster then took the lead after 41 minutes, Matthew Blinkhorn heading over Blues gloveman Jack Norton.

Town levelled up just before the interval though, Leon Scott's long-range effort taking a deflection and flying into the top corner.

Both sides created the odd chance in the second half, but couldn't find the crucial winner and the spoils were shared.