Whitby Town sell Turnbull Ground naming rights in five-year deal with Towbar Express

Whitby Town have announced a stadium sponsorship deal with Towbar Express.

The arrangement, which runs over five years, will see the Seasiders’ stadium officially known as The Towbar Express Stadium at The Turnbull Ground.

Towbar Express will also be supporting the football club both commercially and financially in its community ventures, as well as sponsoring the family enclosure within the main stand, which will be launched at the start of the 2019-20 season.

The company will offer assistance with the club’s events and promotions going forward, with both parties committed to working together to ensure a positive partnership for all involved with Whitby Town.

Graeme Hinchliffe, managing director of Whitby Town, said: “Following recent discussions with the Towbar Express team it was obvious they had the interest of the club at heart.

“They are more than keen to retain the Turnbull Ground within the name and have expressed a wish to work with us in all aspects of not just the stadium name, but to assist in some of our community projects as well.

“They are a local firm operating nationally so it works well for both parties in terms of publicity and finance.”

Formed in North Yorkshire in 1997 with a single van, Towbar Express now covers over 85% of the country, making it the UK’s largest towbar provider.

Andy Stanforth, managing director of Towbar Express, added: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Whitby Town Football Club.

“We are providing sponsorship for both the stadium, and the new family enclosure.

“However, this is a deal that goes beyond just sponsorship.

“The partnership will include commercial assistance in the club’s community programmes as well as events and promotions.

“We are hoping to engage with local schools, and the larger community to ensure a bright future for Whitby Town Football Club.”