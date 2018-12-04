Whitby Town's Junior Mondal lands Forest Green Rovers trial

Whitby Town's Junior Mondal is on trial with League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers.

The pacy attacker has caught the eye of the scouts so far this season, with rumours circulating he was interesting League One giants Sunderland and a number of other clubs.

Mondal was in action for Rovers' reserve side in a Central League fixture against Plymouth on Tuesday afternoon after a day of training under the watchful eye of Rovers manager Mark Cooper on Monday.

Blues boss Chris Hardy said: "Forest Green approached us and asked for permission for him to go down for a day of training on Monday and then a game today, and with us having no midweek commitment, we were fine with it.

"Junior came to Whitby Town to try and impress and propel his way back into full-time football, he's an ambitious kid and we respect that.

"He's a contracted player to Whitby Town Football Club, so until we hear anything concrete, nothing changes in that regard."