Whitby Town open campaign at home to Witton Albion

Whitby Town will kick off their BetVictor League Premier Division season with a home game against Witton Albion on Saturday August 17.

Three days later the Blues head to Gainsborough Trinity for their first away game of the season, on Tuesday August 20.

Town will play to host to Scarborough Athletic in the first of the derbies on Tuesday September 3, with the return game at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Saturday November 30.

The August Bank Holiday Monday game on August 26 is at home to Morpeth Town, the Boxing Day game is at home to South Shields and on New Year's Day the Blues head to Morpeth.

Whitby Town's BetVictor Northern Premier Premier Division 2019-20 fixtures

Sat Aug 17 Witton Albion H

Tue Aug 20 Gainsborough Trinity A

Sat Aug 24 Buxton A

Mon Aug 26 Morpeth Town H

Sat Aug 31 Grantham Town A

Tue Sep 3 Scarborough Athletic H

Tue Sep 10 FC United of Manchester A

Sat Sep 14 Hyde United H

Tue Sep 24 Ashton United A

Sat Sep 28 Matlock Town H

Tue Oct 1 Radcliffe H

Sat Oct 5 Lancaster City A

Tue Oct 8 Atherton Collieries A

Sat Oct 12 Warrington Town H

Tue Oct 15 Mickleover Sports H

Sat Oct 19 Stafford Rangers A

Sat Nov 2 Nantwich Town H

Sat Nov 16 Basford United A

Sat Nov 23 Grantham Town H

Sat Nov 30 Scarborough Athletic A

Sat Dec 7 Stalybridge Celtic A

Sat Dec 14 Bamber Bridge H

Sat Dec 21 Witton Albion A

Thu Dec 26 South Shields H

2020

Wed Jan 1 Morpeth Town A

Sat Jan 4 Gainsborough Trinity H

Sat Jan 11 Hyde United A

Sat Jan 18 FC United of Manchester H

Sat Jan 25 Warrington Town A

Sat Feb 1 Atherton Collieries H

Sat Feb 8 Mickleover Sports A

Sat Feb 15 Stafford Rangers H

Sat Feb 22 Matlock Town A

Sat Feb 29 Ashton United H

Sat Mar 14 Radcliffe A

Sat Mar 21 Lancaster City H

Sat Mar 28 Stalybridge Celtic H

Sat Apr 4 Bamber Bridge A

Sat Apr 11 Buxton H

Mon Apr 13 South Shields A

Sat Apr 18 Nantwich Town A

Sat Apr 25 Basford United H