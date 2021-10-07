Whitby Town joint-boss Nathan Haslam hails 'unbelievable' fans

Whitby Town fans roar in appreciation during the FA Cup game at York City. Photo by Brian Murfield

The Seasiders ultimately lost out 2-0 to the National League North outfit at the LNER Community Stadium, ending their cup journey in the third round qualifying.

Town’s focus now returns to the PitchingIn Northern Premier League Premier Division where they will be hoping to build on their bright start.

Following the York loss, the Blues’ joint-manager said: “The fans were unbelievable.

“We had a feeling it would be a strong following after how well the ticket sales had done.

“We could hear them all the way through the game, but we’re disappointed that we couldn’t score for them.

“I think that they appreciated what we were trying to do and they could see that the lads had grafted which is all we can ask for.

“It’s just unfortunate that, on the day, we couldn’t get anything for them.”

Whitby came into the game in far from ideal circumstances having lost out 1-0 to Stalybridge Celtic in midweek - just their second Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division defeat of the season - prior to their trip to York.

Haslam admitted that his players did all they could to get a result in what was always going to be a challenging encounter against full-time opponents.

“They were two very different games,” Haslam added. “It was a wet day meaning that the pitch was slick so everything had to be played to players’ feet.

“I can’t fault the lads’ effort as they put their bodies on the line.

“I said to them at full-time that we couldn’t ask any more of them.

“We were simply beaten by a better team.”