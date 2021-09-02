Whitby Town joint-boss Lee Bullock set sights on FA Cup revenge at Warrington Rylands

Blues joint-boss Lee Bullock Photo by Brian Murfield

The Seasiders, who are fresh from beating Morpeth Town 2-1 in the PitchingIn Northern Premier League Premier Division on Monday afternoon, travel to Gorsey Lane at the weekend to take on the Northern Premier League West Division outfit, who have made an unbeaten start to their league campaign.

Having gone out to the same opposition at this early stage of the competition last season Bullock is keen to right the wrongs and gain some form of revenge.

The Whitby joint-manager told the Whitby Gazette: “I didn’t even bother looking as I always expect an awkward, nasty draw.

“We have to go to the other side of the country. I didn’t expect anything else.

“It was a difficult game last season and we let ourselves down, losing the tie on penalties.

“This gives us a chance to get revenge and hopefully we can progress.”

In-form Whitby currently occupy fifth position in the Northern Premier League Premier Division having lost just once so far this season and Bullock feels that they are in a much better place this time around.

The Blues’ joint-boss has been impressed by his side’s promising start to the campaign and hopes that this can carry over into their upcoming cup tie.

“We’ve told the boys that it’s a big game to prepare for on Saturday,” Bullock added.

“If they do what they did on Monday and put in that kind of performance we’ll have no complaints whatever happens.”