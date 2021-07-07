Whitby Town joint-boss Lee Bullock hails Community Cup as a success

Whitby hot-shot Jacob Hazel in action against Fishburn Park. Photo by Brian Murfield

The Blues secured their place in Saturday’s final having thumped Whitby Fishermen’s Society 11-0 in the semis, ahead of Fishburn’s narrow 2-1 victory over Sleights FC.

Despite heavy defeats for Fishermen’s and Park, both teams enjoyed the experience of testing themselves against semi-pro opposition, while also relishing the opportunity to play at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground.

The tournament format is still a work in progress and Bullock told The Whitby Gazette: “We’re trying to get more involved in the community

“We’re a football club so the easiest way to do that is to play football with the local teams.

“I think the clubs that took part enjoyed the experience and I imagine that it was great for them to play on a good pitch with a crowd watching. It also let us set the standard to show how good this football team is and it let the opposition players know what it takes to be a part of it.

“I noticed that all of the teams put in good performances and the players were all up for it. Teams went at it hard but in the end the difference in divisions showed so we may have to have a re-jig if have the tournament again.”

Bullock perhaps even surprised himself with his three goals within the space of ten minutes in the latter stages of Saturday’s final, however he was respectful in his response.

The 40-year-old said: “I don’t want to make a big deal out of it because I don’t want to be seen to be disrespectful to Fishburn as their lads have given their all on a big pitch against tough opposition. I came on because we had no one else to bring on and the other option was for us to finish with ten men which would have been disrespectful.