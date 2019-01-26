Whitby Town hit for five at South Shields

Whitby Town suffered a 5-2 defeat at title-chasing South Shields.

Chris Hardy's men took the lead just three minutes in thanks to Ash Coffey's strike.

Shields were level just seven minutes later though, Lee Mason played a superb pass through to David Foley on the left and he cut inside, beat his man and rifled the ball into the roof of the net.

The home side went ahead after 24 minutes, Jassem Sukar bringing down Foley in the box before Robert Briggs swept home from the spot for 2-1.

Sukar was shown a red card for his challenge and the Blues faced an uphill challenge to get back into the contest.

Shields didn't have to wait long after the break for their third, Phil Turnbull's superb pass finding Blair Adams on the left and his low cross was tapped in by Foley.

Town pulled one back with 68 minutes on the clock, when Matty Tymon met a Dale Hopson corner at the near post and found the bottom corner.

Blues gloveman Jack Norton was extended on several occasions and he kept Town in the contest until late goals from Dillon Morse and Adams sealed a 5-2 win for the title-chasing hosts.