Whitby Town handed tough NPL Premier opener away at Lancaster City

Bradley Fewster in action for Whitby Town.

The fixtures for 2021/22 were released on Thursday evening, with the Seasiders set to visit Mark Fell's men at the Giant Axe on Saturday, 14th August.

Town are at home on Boxing Day, with South Shields the visitors, and they will host Gainsborough Trinity on the final day of the campaign in April.

Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam's side follow up their opener against Lancaster with a home game with Radcliffe the following Tuesday, before another home game against Nantwich Town on Saturday 21st, as well as a trips to Ashton United and Gainsborough before rounding off the month at home to Morpeth Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

September sees Whitby welcome FC United of Manchester on Tuesday 7th before a clash with Mickleover away four days later, with another away trip to Atherton Collieries to follow before Hyde United and Stalybridge Celtic visit the coast.

Town kick-off 2022 with a trip to Morpeth Town on New Year's Day.

A hectic April brings trips to Radcliffe and South Shields as well as home games against Basford United, Ashton United and the final day clash with Gainsborough.

Unless otherwise stated nearer the time, kick-off times for weekend and Bank Holiday fixtures are initially set at 3pm, with midweek games scheduled to kick-off at 7:45pm - but all dates and times are subject to change. Any alterations to the fixture schedule will be confirmed in due course.

WHITBY TOWN - Pitching In Northern Premier League - Premier

Sat Aug 14 Lancaster City A

Tue Aug 17 Radcliffe H

Sat Aug 21 Nantwich Town H

Tue Aug 24 Ashton United A

Sat Aug 28 Gainsborough Trinity A

Mon Aug 30 Morpeth Town H

Sat Sep 4 Emirates FA Cup 1Q

Tue Sep 7 FC United of Manchester H

Sat Sep 11 Mickleover A

Tue Sep 14 Atherton Collieries A

Sat Sep 18 Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat Sep 25 Hyde United H Buildbase FA Trophy 1Q

Tue Sep 28 Stalybridge Celtic H

Sat Oct 2 Bamber Bridge A Emirates FA Cup 3Q

Tue Oct 5 Buxton A

Sat Oct 9 Witton Albion H Buildbase FA Trophy 2Q

Tue Oct 12 Scarborough Athletic H

Sat Oct 16 Warrington T A Emirates FA Cup 4Q

Sat Oct 23 Stafford Rangers H

Sat Oct 30 Buildbase FA Trophy 3Q

Sat Nov 6 Matlock Town A Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 13 Buildbase FA Trophy 1

Sat Nov 20 Basford United A

Sat Nov 27 Grantham Town H Buildbase FA Trophy 2

Sat Dec 4 FC United of Manchester A

Sat Dec 11 Mickleover H

Sat Dec 18 Nantwich Town A Buildbase FA Trophy 3

Mon Dec 27 South Shields H

Sat Jan 1 Morpeth Town A

Sat Jan 8 Lancaster City H

Sat Jan 15 Atherton Collieries H Buildbase FA Trophy 4

Sat Jan 22 Hyde United A

Sat Jan 29 Warrington Town H

Sat Feb 5 Stafford Rangers A

Tue Feb 8 Scarborough Athletic A

Sat Feb 12 Matlock Town H Buildbase FA Trophy 5

Sat Feb 19 Stalybridge Celtic A

Sat Feb 26 Bamber Bridge H

Sat Mar 12 Witton Albion A Buildbase FA Trophy 6

Sat Mar 19 Buxton H

Sat Mar 26 Grantham Town A

Sat Apr 2 Basford United H

Sat Apr 9 Radcliffe A

Sat Apr 16 Ashton United H

Mon Apr 18 South Shields A