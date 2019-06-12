Whitby Town draft in three additions as boss Hardy continues to build

Whitby Town boss Chris Hardy has drafted in three new additions as he continues to rebuild ahead of the 2019/20 campain.

Blues boss Hardy has brought in midfielder Matty Dixon from Scarborough Athletic, ex-Leeds United and Wrexham man Corey Roper, who was most recently at Tadcaster Albion, and right-back Brad Mills, who had a spell playing in Spain for Club Deportivo Marino.

Former Hull City and York City man Matty Dixon, 24, contacted boss Hardy with a view to joining up with the Blues for pre-season and the manager was more than happy to oblige.

“Matty expressed an interest in coming and we’re happy to get him in,” said Hardy.

“He has bags of experience despite still only being a young player and I’m sure he’ll add to the squad.

“I saw him play a few times for Spennymoor Town and then for Scarborough and he always impressed me, so it’s great to have him with us.”

Former Leeds United holding midfielder Roper signed a three-year deal at Wrexham, making his debut for the club in 2015 before turning out for Tadcaster and Hardy is delighted to bring him to the Turnbull Ground.

He said: “He’s a good, young, aspiring player with a good pedigree having been in at Leeds United as a youngster and has played at a good level since.

“Corey is still an ambitious lad who wants to play at the highest level possible and I think he’ll be a good fit for us going forward.”

The Blues chief is also excited to run the rule over full-back Mills, who was with Middlesbrough’s academy from the age of nine, jetted off to Tenerife to play for Club Deportivo Marino in the third tier of Spanish football before returning to sign for Guisborough Town.

Hardy said: “Brad is another hungry young player who fits the bill nicely and wants to progress.”

Hardy is still busy speaking to a number of players as he looks to bring in further additions to his squad ahead of pre-season training, which gets under way on June 25.

The Blues boss insists he won’t be rushed into making hasty additions though.

“There’s a lot of conversations going on behind the scenes, but I’m not going to be rushed into anything,” added Hardy.

“We’re after another two or three players to complete the squad and I want to make sure they’re the right fit.”