Whitby Town will be ditching their home kit on December 27 to support Shelter's #NoHomeKit campaign

Homelessness has risen dramatically over the past decade.

The pandemic has shown us the importance of having a safe home like never before – yet more than 180,000 households have been made homeless since March 2020.

With a tough winter ahead, even more people could lose their homes.

Shelter’s frontline services are working harder than ever to help people find and keep a home this Christmas, but they can’t do it alone.

That is why the Seasiders have shown their support towards a unique campaign, that will see their all-white away kit sported on Boxing Day, rather than the all-blue home kit as is usually on show at the Towbar Express Stadium on match days.

Across the day, there will also be a bucket collection for supporters to make donations inside the ground, as well as posters detailing other ways in which fans can show their support for the campaign.

We are also urging, for the first time, for supporters to back the Blues by not wearing blue, and sport their favourite Whitby Town away shirt on the terraces.

The Northern Premier League are proud to support this campaign and have voluntary asked all member clubs to actively support this.

Osama Bhutta, director of campaigns at Shelter, said: “Homelessness has risen dramatically over the last decade.

"Right now, 91 families in England are made homeless every single day – and sadly even more people could lose their homes with a challenging winter ahead of us.

“Access to a safe and secure home means everything, it gives all of us the foundation for a better life – yet too many people don’t have one. I’ve been a football fan my entire life, and firmly believe that football is uniquely placed to help, given the importance of ‘home’ in the game.

“Your clubs are at the heart of communities across the country and having your support for No Home Kit will enormously help to raise awareness of homelessness, and what we can all do to fight it.”

Whether watching from the terraces or gathered round the living room TV, football understands what home means. Home gives all fans a sense of identity, belonging and, above all, community.