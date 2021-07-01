Whitby Town cruise into Community Cup final with 11-0 win against Fishermen

Bradley Fewster scored five goals in the 11-0 win against Whitby Fishermens Society

Fishermen's, relishing the opportunity to play against the semi-professional outfit, would have been pleased with their first half showing as they restricted Lee Bullock and Nathan Haslam's side to just two goals.

However, the second half was a different story all together, with a much-changed Fishermen's side from the first half conceding nine goals which no threat of a reply down the other end.

The opening 45 minutes saw the Seasiders score two well worked goals, Lewis Suddick firstly tapping into an empty net after Jacob Hazel latched onto a neat ball over the top before squaring to his team mate.

The second was equally as well worked, this time with Marcus Giles getting onto the end of a nicely weighted through ball from the experienced Lewis Hawkins.

Fishermen's only real chance of the first period, and indeed in the game as a whole, came just before the break but the effort was high and wide.

Town's Bradley Fewster was introduced at half-time and his impact on the game was soon felt as he got his first goal with 52 minutes on the clock, rounding the Fishermen's keeper and rolling the ball onto an empty goal.

He was on target again five minutes later before grabbing his hat-trick seconds after, doing so with an expertly judged lob over the helpless shot-stopper who could only watch.

The floodgates had well and truly opened for Fishermen's and they found themselves seven down three minutes after conceding their fifth.

A trialist popped up with a powerful strike from the edge of the area, before Coleby Shepherd, back at the club after a loan spell with North Shields, fired in via the post.

Fewster had time to score his fourth and Whitby's eighth with 19 minutes to play, before Shepherd was on target again to make it nine.

Goals ten and eleven came shortly after each other, with Fewster first getting a fifth for himself in the second half, and then Suddick was on hand to score Town's eleventh.