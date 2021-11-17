Whitby Town scorer Jacob Hazel, centre, hit a hat-trick in last weekend's 5-0 FA Trophy win against Mossley.

The Seasiders face their Nottingham counterparts at Greenwich Avenue on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm), aiming to build on their recent league victories over Matlock Town and FC United of Manchester.

Joint-manager Nathan Haslam, is keen to build on this run of form but admits that his team will need to be at their best to come home with the three points.

“We’re always confident,” Haslam told The Whitby Gazette. “We’ve been preparing well this week ahead of what is going to be another tough game on a 3G surface.”

Adam Gell, left, in action against Fishburn Park in pre-season, is on the road back from injury for Whitby Town.

Blues fans saw some promising signs in the warm-ups ahead of last Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy win against Mossley, with Jonathan Burn, Adam Gell and Lewis Hawkins all being involved in the pre-match preparations.

All three have recently been out with injuries. Josh MacDonald also made an appearance off the substitutes bench.

Lewis Ritson is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the season, however, after a serious injury picked up at Warrington Town in October.

Seats remain available on this Saturday’s supporters’ bus to Basford.

Contact Peter Graham on 07393 593285 to book your place.

Town discovered their FA Trophy second round opponents on Monday, with NPL Premier Division rivals Nantwich Town being the visitors to the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground.

Town will face the Dabbers on Saturday November 27.

The Seasiders beat the same opposition 2-0 in the league back in August.