Whitby Town collapse in second half in Grantham defeat

Whitby Town surrendered a 2-1 half-time lead and lost 3-2 at Grantham Town.

Dale Hopson sent the Grantham gloveman the wrong way from the spot to hand Chris Hardy's men a 1-0 lead 18 minutes in.

The lead was doubled when Adam Gell fired in after he was teed up by Kieran Weledji.

Junior Mondal almost made it three, but his effort hit the post and Grantham grabbed a goal on 33 minutes when Ryan Oliver headed home from a free-kick at the back post.

Ryan Oliver levelled matters up after 54 minutes, but Town should've regained their lead, but Matty Tymon's effort crashed back off the bar.

Tim Siddons made the Blues pay for their missed chances as he found the back of the net to seal the three points for the Gingerbreads.

