Whitby Town co-boss Lee Bullock delighted by derby win over Boro

Man of the match Liam Cooke celebrates his goal Photo by Brian Murfield

Town ran out 3-0 winners over their East Coast rivals in front of over 1,100 spectators, with Bradley Fewster, Liam Cooke and Marcus Giles all finding the net before the break.

The win came on the back of four consecutive defeats in all competitions for Whitby, and Bullock was glad to finally register three points again.

“We said it was the ideal game to get back to winning ways,” Bullock said.

“The place was bouncing and the supporters have forgotten the last few results.

“We said to the lads that we’ve done our jobs, that’s what we’re paid to do but have a look around and see how happy it makes the town and the respect it earns you. You earn that by hard work on the pitch. At 11 v 11 I thought we were better than them and at 11 v 10 it was comfortable.

“We wanted a fast start and we almost made a perfect one when Brad (Fewster) has gone through and forced a good save, but then we’ve got three quick goals and it settles everything down.”

Bullock reserved praise for man of the match Liam Cooke, after he bounced back from a poor performance from the bench against Witton Albion.

“I’m delighted for Liam being voted man of the match,” he added.

“His standards weren’t right on Saturday, and he got a good telling off in front of everyone after the game; he got another one off Nathan and myself in the office too.

“He probably wasn’t expecting to start (against Boro) but we’ve thrown him in because we know he’s a good player.